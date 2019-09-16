Cleric arrested for keeping 10-year-old boy chained to an iron-bench in Madrasa

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:09 IST

A Muslim cleric running a Madrasa in Bhopal was arrested on Sunday by Madhya Pradesh police on a charge of keeping two boys captive, one of them chained in the seminary, police said, adding that the two were rescued.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu said, “Police got information from a man that the cleric Shaad Ali had kept two boys captive and one of them chained in the Madrasa in Ashoka Garden area.

A police team reached there and rescued two boys — a 10-year-old and 7-year-old. One of them was found chained and the chain was found fastened to an iron bench. They were students of the Madrasa.”

He said, “Parents were called. The cleric told the police that the boys had earlier run away from the Madrasa at least twice, hence he chained one of them so that they could focus on their studies.”

He said the parents of the boys didn’t want any action. A Childline team was counselling the boys. The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to the district jail.

Childline Bhopal convener Archna Sahay said, “The boys complained that the cleric used to beat them up with a pipe even on their insignificant mistakes. They also told us that they were suffering from a skin disease but the cleric never provided them treatment.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 05:37 IST