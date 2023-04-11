Houses of Muslims set on fire after murder of Hindu man in Meerut: Police

At least two houses belonging to Muslims were allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Monday after a Hindu man was reportedly shot dead on Sunday evening, police said. Representative Image (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder. A huge posse of policemen have been deployed at Palda village, where the two incidents took place, to avoid any flare-up, police added.

Providing details, superintendent of police (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said 24-year-old Vishu was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on Sunday evening.

“His family alleged that he was murdered by some Muslim youngsters with whom he reportedly had an altercation during Holi,” Bahadur said.

Also read: ‘Totally planned conspiracy’: Tejashwi Yadav on violence in Bihar

Tension erupted in the village on Monday morning when the deceased’s body arrived for the final rites after a post-mortem.

Speaking to news agency PTI, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said that as 500-600 people arrived for Vishu’s funeral, “three-four youngsters” set fire to the houses of the people from the side of the accused, but the police present on the spot immediately chased them away.

Those who attempted arson will be identified and a case registered against them, he said.

“The situation is under control. A senior policeman is camping in the village with a police team,” Bahadur said.

A case has been registered against five people in connection with the murder, police said. While four people have been arrested, efforts are on to trace the fifth person.