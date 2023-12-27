‘Must win hearts, not just battles’: Rajnath Singh to army

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who carried out a security review of the situation along the Line of Control on Wednesday, underlined the need for “professional conduct and due diligence” while carrying out counterterror operations, and said it was a soldier’s duty not only to safeguard national interests but also “win the hearts of people”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Army troops during his visit to the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir(Rajnath Singh twitter)

Interacting with soldiers in Rajouri, Singh asked them to stay extra vigilant so that no untoward incident occurs in future, reiterating that there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism. At the same time, he also urged commanders on the ground to have zero-tolerance for violations of well-established standard operating procedures.

His visit to the sensitive sector came days after four soldiers were killed in an ambush on December 21, and the custodial death of three civilians in an army camp the following day.

“The Indian Army is not an ordinary army. The soldiers are our protectors. It is their duty to not only safeguard national interests, but also to win the hearts of the people,” he said.

“You all are the saviours of this nation, but I would also like to especially urge you that winning hearts of countrymen is also a big responsibility on your shoulders — just like winning battles and winning the fight against terrorism. I know you keep striving for it. But it is possible that there may be a mistake, but such a mistake should not hurt any Indian citizen.”

The visit is significant as the area has been tense following the December 21 ambush at Dhatyar Morh in Surankote, and the custodial killings in a 48 Rashtriya Rifles camp.

The army is facing a backlash against the custodial deaths.

A graphic video that surfaced on social media after the incident suggested that the civilians were allegedly tortured. The 30-second clip, whose authenticity could not be verified by HT, showed a group of men in combat fatigues assaulting three half-naked men lying on the floor. The latter appeared to be civilians.

Singh met the families of the deceased civilians, residents of Topa Peer village in Poonch district, and assured them of a speedy investigation into the incident and deliverance of justice, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The country you are serving, it becomes imperative for you to actively stay connected with its people and gain their trust. You can play an important role in it,” Singh said while addressing the soldiers. He paid tribute to the four soldiers killed in action and wished the three injured a speedy recovery. He said the government had viewed the incident seriously and steps were being taken to strengthen the security grid as every soldier was important to the country.

“Each soldier is member of our family and this is the feeling among the countrymen. If someone casts an evil eye on you, it will not be tolerated,” he said.

Singh said the welfare of the armed forces was the government’s top priority and additional steps were being taken to bolster the security and intelligence framework in the region.

On December 21, army vehicles were navigating a blind curve at a spot known as Dhatyar Morh between Dera ki Gali (DKG) area and Bulfiaz when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who are still on the run. The vehicles were carrying personnel to an active operation to nab terrorists in the DKG area, a few kilometres away.

Terrorism in the region has returned to the spotlight after a series of attacks that have claimed the lives of several soldiers during the last one year. The attack was the sixth one since October 2021 in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panjal mountains. As many as 29 army personnel, including two captains and two junior commissioned officers. were killed in those attacks.

Singh made an assessment of the prevailing security situation as well as the counterterror operations in the area, the statement said. He was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Pande, who reached the area on December 25, and Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi.

He was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, counter-infiltration grid and the army’s operational preparedness. He also discussed operating challenges with the commanders on the ground and emphasised necessary measures were being taken in view of the prevailing situation.

He assured the soldiers that the government stood with the armed forces and the country would be forever indebted to them.

He described the recent incidents in the sector as unfortunate and asked all ranks to undertake operations based on hard intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology.

Earlier, Pande asked soldiers to conduct operations in the most professional manner while remaining resolute and steadfast against all challenges, the statement said. He also underscored the army’s commitment to respecting human rights and zero tolerance for violations.

The army has already moved out three officers, including a brigadier, from Poonch pending a probe into the custodial deaths. The three civilians were among the nine people picked up by the army on December 22 from Topa Peer village for questioning.