The mutilated body parts of a woman that was found near a government ration shop in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday were of a 40-year-old labourer, police said on Tuesday. Mutilated body found in Guna was of woman labourer: Police

The woman was identified as Jhuna Bai Tanwar, a resident of Sandilya Khedi in Guna district, with the help of a tattoo on the hand, Chachauda sub-divisional police officer Divya Rajawat said. “Her husband Sheru Tanwar works as a watchman in Chachauda and she worked as a labourer,” Rajawat said.

“The family came forward and identified the tattoo after photos of the same were circulated,” Rajawat added.

The mutilated body was found in three sacks from near a government ration shop on Monday.

“A detailed probe is underway. A preliminary probe suggests that she was killed elsewhere and her body parts were dumped near the shop. It seems a wood cutting tool was used for the crime. The body parts have been sent for an autopsy,” a police officer familiar with the developments said, seeking anonymity.