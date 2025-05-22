Mutual respect, sensitivity and interest key for ties with China: India

Responding to a question on whether China’s military support to Pakistan could strain bilateral ties, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the need for “mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity” in sustaining the relationship. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

"Our National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had spoken to each other on May 10 when the NSA conveyed India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

"The Chinese side is aware that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations," he added.

During the conversation on May 10, Wang Yi expressed hope that New Delhi and Islamabad would address their differences through dialogue and achieve a lasting ceasefire.

Doval had told Wang Yi that war was not India's choice but New Delhi needed to take counter-terrorism action after the Pahalgam attack, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency.

He had also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had cross-border linkages.

After four days of military clashes between India and Pakistan, India said that Operation Sindoor produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems.

These included pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs and long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones. Indian Indian Air Force also bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems.

Pakistan's use of Chinese weapons against India occurred while New Delhi and Beijing seek to normalise their relations after the eastern Ladakh standoff.