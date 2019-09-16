Muzaffarpur home ex-inmate raped in car

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:04 IST

Four men allegedly raped a woman, who had been an inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home that hit the headlines in 2018 after a social audit found that over 30 girls were allegedly sexually abused there, in a moving vehicle at Bettiah in Bihar’s West Champaran district, the police said on Sunday.

Bettiah town station house officer Shashi Bhushan Thakur said that the woman was admitted to a government medical college on Saturday evening and a medical examination was conducted on Sunday. He added they were awaiting the medical examination report.

In her police complaint, the woman said the four men forcibly took her inside their vehicle on Friday evening, and raped her in the moving vehicle. All the four men were masked but she could remove the masks and identify them.

The woman said the four belong to the same family and two of them are brothers.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences to the state’s social welfare department.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 01:04 IST