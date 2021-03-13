'My autonomy was violated': Disha Ravi's statement after 28 days of arrest
- "...my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs...," she wrote.
28 days after she was arrested on charges of sedition, Bengaluru-based 23-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi released a statement on Saturday. Talking about her arrest, trial and judicial custody, Ravi said that even when she was produced before the court, she was unaware if she would get any legal assistance.
“As I stood in that courtroom, desperately searching for my lawyers, I came to terms with the fact that I would have to defend myself. I had no idea whether there was legal assistance available so when the judge asked me if I have anything to say, I decided to speak my mind. Before I knew it, I was sent to 5 days in police custody,” she wrote in a statement published on her social media accounts on Saturday evening.
She further added that in the entire ordeal her autonomy was violated. “My autonomy was violated; my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs. I sat there, unaware of the many abstractions made of me in order to satiate their idea of me,” she wrote.
In jail, she realised how talking about climate change had become a crime but also learnt that her grandparents, who were farmers, birthed climate activist in her. "At the end of the five days I was shifted to Judicial Custody for 3 days, I wondered when it became a crime to think the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs," she wrote.
Also read: ‘Going to Nandigram…’ -BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country'
Before ending her statement, she made case for those who didn’t get the support she received. “The immense outpour of love from the people gave me strength. I am grateful for everyone who stood by me. The past few days have been beyond painful, yet I know that I am one of the privileged. I was lucky enough to have excellent pro bono legal assistance but what of all those who do not?” read her statement.
On February 23, a Delhi court had granted bail to Ravi, days after the Delhi Police arrested her for allegedly editing a social media document, or a toolkit, about the ongoing farmer protest against the three central laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 terrorists active inside J&K, 250 waiting in launch pads across LoC: DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Detention arbitrary, eligible for compensation, says UN panel on Safoora Zargar
- She was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly conspiring with others to instigate and start the violence in northeast Delhi. At least 53 people died and 400 others were injured in the violence in February 2020. Zargar said she was only part of protests and denied the allegations made by police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid concerns over Covishield, India studies post-vaccination adverse events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My autonomy was violated': Disha Ravi's statement after 28 days of arrest
- "...my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs...," she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases cross 200 in Telangana after a gap of 50 days, borders on alert
- The last time when Telangana recorded more than 200 cases was on January 21, when the figure was 214. Since then, the number of cases has been less than 200 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: This woman-run Hyderabad firm will supply vaccines to Quad countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices protest: Women panel seeks explanation from Congress' Hooda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Ram Nath Kovind, family attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: State health minister
- Bihar has 40,200 allopathic doctors, 33,922 ayush doctors, 34,257 homeopathic doctors, 5,203 unani doctors and 6,130 dentists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre
- This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum for 'attack on Marathi people'
- His remarks came a day after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in Belgaum also known as Belgavi, had blackened and removed signages and hoardings written in Marathi language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox