Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘My credibility is at stake’: Why CJI DY Chandrachud rebuked lawyers

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2024 01:37 PM IST

DY Chandrachud said any discretion he holds as CJI will not be exercised in favour of the different advocates who repeatedly bring the same case.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday expressed his dissatisfaction with different advocates repeatedly mentioning the same cases saying, “Whatever little discretion I have as the CJI will never be exercised in your favour.”

CJI DY Chandrachud at an event. (PTI file)
CJI DY Chandrachud at an event. (PTI file)

His comments came after the bench, which included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, started the day's hearings and a lawyer raised a matter about the lapse of a mining lease.

CJI Chandrachud said the matter had been mentioned before the bench the day before and stressed the need to discourage the practice of bringing up the same case multiple times to get a favourable order.

“Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the CJI will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride. Get three different counsels and see you know - the judge blinks and get an order- that's what is happening in this Court and I will not do it. Because my personal credibility is at stake, that I do not follow consistency in listing,” Live Law quoted CJI as saying in its report

On Monday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud admonished a lawyer for repeatedly using the term ‘yeah’ during arguments in the Supreme Court. 

In a strongly worded rebuke, the CJI told the lawyer that he was allergic to the term ‘yeah.’ He also told the lawyer that he was in a court of law, not a coffee shop. He said the lawyer should say 'yes', instead of ‘yeah.’

Also read: CJI Chandrachud offers prayers at Tirumala Temple amid Tirupati Laddu row

“Don't say 'yeah yeah yeah.' Say 'Yes.' This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying 'yeah.' This cannot be allowed,” said CJI Chandrachud.

The lawyer was arguing before the court about what he called wrongful dismissal of a plea by the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. He demanded a probe against the former judge, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
