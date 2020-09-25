‘My family, my responsibility’ drive will make Maharashtra fit: CM

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:40 IST

The Maharashtra government’s ‘my family, my responsibility’ anti-Covid-19 drive will create a health map for the state and make its people fit, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

He was speaking at a review meeting held on the outbreak situation in Konkan and Pune regions, with officials from there taking part through video-conferencing.

The campaign aims to survey and screen households in the state to detect Covid-19 patients as well as those with other ailments.

Volunteers were compiling data of those who had been detected with the infection, those who had recovered and their post-coronavirus situation, Thackeray said.

“In Konkan, 10.63 lakh families have been surveyed. In Pune, they have surveyed 182 villages and 13 municipal councils,” the CM said.

He said the campaign was being extended in Pune to include factories, housing societies and civic wards.

He said easing of lockdown restrictions, also called ‘unlock’ and ‘begin again’ by authorities, increased the threat of the virus spreading and asked people to ensure they wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.

“Now we see two kinds of people. One who has tremendous fear for the coronavirus and the other who is very careless about the outbreak. The threat of spread of the virus is more from asymptomatic patients,” Thackeray claimed.