'My slowly shrinking...': Tharoor claims decrease in Twitter followers. Netizens react

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor is among the popular and widely followed politicians on Twitter. From politics to witty posts, he shares his articulated opinion over many subjects on the platform. However, this time the Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed his followers had decreased on the micro-blogging platform. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

While raising his concern on Monday, he said that his Twitter fan-base is declining and wanted to know the reason behind it. "My slowly shrinking @Twitter fan-base (which goes down each day, having deflated from nearly 8,496,000 a week ago to 8,491,000 now) must reflect something, but I'm not sure what. If it's because of a partial understanding of my views, I invite folks to read my books instead!", he tweeted.

The former union minister has 8.4 million followers as per his Twitter bio. As soon as he alarmed the issue on the platform, it garnered the netizens attention with over 3.18 lakh views and over four thousand likes.

The netizens widely reacted to the post. Some took a jibe on him while some gave their explanation and urged the politician to not lost hope. A user wrote, "Your remarks on BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots may be one of the reason for losing followers". "Been reading almost all of them, since long... Stay blessed Sir", commented another. A third user wrote, "You are only loosing bots, or trolls, carry on what you are doing and what you look to achieve". "More than Quantity, Quality is what matters," a fourth user commented.

Recently a video of Tharoor interacting with Nagaland youth made the headlines in which he was asked to spill some secrets about this personality. In the video, a young woman can be heard asking him about the secret behind his looks and intelligence, to which he replied, "All I can say is there are things that you can't help. And there are things that you can change yourself to do. So the way you look at all of that, honestly, all I can say is choose your parents wisely."