‘My true factual story’: Vijay Mallya reacts to Raj Shamani podcast getting 20 million views

Vijay Mallya, whose podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani has garnered over 20 million views within four days of its release, expressed gratitude to everyone who watched it. He said that it fills his “heart with joy” seeing that his “true factual” story is being heard. Vijay Mallya also spoke at length about the Kingfisher Airlines crisis during the podcast with Raj Shamani.

Mallya, who is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering, sat with the podcaster for a conversation spanning over four hours and addressed several things, including the charges against him and whether he wants to return to India or not. The podcast gained traction within hours of its release, with several edits of it making rounds on social media.

The podcast is one of Mallya’s first extensive public appearances in which he has talked about his side of the story in detail.

Also read: Vijay Mallya reveals story behind iconic Bengaluru penthouse atop Kingfisher Towers

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the podcast, Mallya wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “To say that I am humbled and overwhelmed is well short of what I truly feel. A big heartfelt thank you to all those who took the time to watch my 4 hour plus podcast with @rajshamani 20 million views on YouTube alone in 4 days and god knows how many more reposts on Instagram and Facebook fills my heart with joy that my true factual story is being heard. May god bless you all.”

What Vijay Mallya said on the podcast

During the podcast, Mallya addressed several aspects of his legal troubles, controversial exit from India, the downfall of his airline and much more. He also talked about his problem of being called a “chor” (thief).

“Call me a fugitive for not going to India post-March (2016). I didn’t run away, I flew out of India on a pre-scheduled visit. Fair enough, I did not return for reasons that I consider valid, so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead, but where is the ‘chor’ coming from… where is the ‘chori’?” Mallya said on the podcast.

Also read: What's the actual loan taken by Vijay Mallya? Former businessman answers

Mallya, who has lived in the UK since 2016, also commented on whether staying abroad worsened his legal troubles. “If I have assurance of a fair trial and a dignified existence in India, you may be right, but I don’t,” he said.

Shamani then asked Mallya if he would be willing to return to India if he is assured a fair trial, to which he said, "If I am assured, absolutely. I will think about it seriously.”