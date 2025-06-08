Vijay Mallya reveals story behind iconic Bengaluru penthouse atop Kingfisher Towers

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya recently opened up about various chapters of his life in a podcast conversation with entrepreneur Raj Shamani. Among the standout moments was his reflection on the now-iconic penthouse perched atop Kingfisher Towers in Bengaluru—a property that continues to fascinate real estate enthusiasts for its unique story and prime location. The penthouse on the top of Kingfisher Towers in Bengaluru(Screengrab from Rajshamani podcast)

Story behind the iconic house

The penthouse, which overlooks Cubbon Park and lies in the heart of Bengaluru’s Central Business District, was originally Mallya's childhood home. “That was the bungalow where I grew up and where my father lived. It originally stood on the same land where Kingfisher Towers now stands,” Mallya recalled.

According to Mallya, the transformation of that bungalow into a sky-high residence began as a casual remark. He revealed that Prestige Group Chairman Irfan Razack had approached him with a proposal to develop the high-value land into a luxury residential project. “I jokingly told my friend Razack that I’d only agree if they could place my family bungalow on top of the building,” he said. “To my surprise, he agreed—and that’s exactly what they did.”

He further explained that the decision to go ahead with the Kingfisher Towers project was driven by business interests, as developing a property in such a prime location would significantly boost the company’s prospects.

When asked about the current state of the penthouse, Mallya admitted it remains unfinished. “It’s tied up in the UBHL liquidation proceedings. Once that’s resolved, the property can be restored,” he noted, adding that he is actively working to resolve the legal hurdles.

The penthouse remains an architectural and real estate marvel in Bengaluru, not just for its location—flanked by Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium—but also for the people associated with the building. Apart from Mallya’s sky bungalow, Kingfisher Towers is home to other high-profile residents, including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, according to reports.