Karnataka reports two more Covid deaths, toll rises to 9 in 2025: Health officials alerted
Karnataka reported two more Covid-related deaths, raising the total for 2023 to nine. The state also logged 57 new cases, totaling 894 infections.
Karnataka reported two more Covid-related fatalities on Saturday, raising the total death count in the state this year to nine, according to health department officials. The latest victims include a 46-year-old man from Ballari and a 78-year-old man from Belagavi—both of whom had been hospitalised with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and later tested positive for Covid-19.
In addition to the fatalities, the state also logged 57 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of infections for 2025 to 894. The health department maintained that surveillance and preventive efforts remain active across Karnataka to curb the spread of the virus.
“The disease continues to evolve, and sustained vigilance remains critical,” said the department in a bulletin. It emphasised a multi-pronged strategy involving early detection, timely containment, and continuous monitoring of Covid variants through a combination of clinical, laboratory, and community surveillance.
Healthcare workers were reminded of their crucial role in mitigating outbreaks, especially as they remain among the most vulnerable if safety protocols aren’t followed while managing patients. The advisory reiterated that proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential.
The department issued fresh directives for medical staff: all SARI cases and 5% of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases should be referred for RT-PCR testing at designated facilities. Testing protocols must be followed as per the latest guidelines issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), and samples must be sent the same day to ensure timely processing.
Health workers were also advised to pay close attention to high-risk groups—children, pregnant women, and the elderly—and ensure mandatory testing if they exhibit symptoms. Further, any ILI or SARI case with co-morbidities must be reported under the P-Form on the IDSP-IHIP platform for better data tracking and response coordination.
(With PTI inputs)
