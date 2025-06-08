‘Don’t speak in Hindi here’: Bengaluru auto ride argument over high fare turns into Kannada vs Hindi spat. Video

Another viral video from Bengaluru has rekindled the simmering debate over language use in the city’s public spaces. This time, the flashpoint was an altercation between a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver, which began over a disputed fare and quickly spiralled into a language-related confrontation. A brawl between an auto driver and a woman in Bengaluru over high fare quickly took a language turn

In the now widely circulated video, the woman—believed to be a commuter—confronts an auto driver for allegedly demanding more money than what a ride-hailing app had quoted. “Why are you asking more than what Rapido is showing?” she asks, visibly agitated. “Don’t scream at me. I’ll only pay what the app says. I’m scared,” she adds, trying to defuse the tension.

She then attempts to call another auto passing by to help explain the situation. “Rapido is showing ₹290, but he’s demanding ₹390. He’s yelling at me and insisting that I speak in Kannada,” she tells the other driver.

The original auto driver, meanwhile, can be heard furiously telling her in Kannada: “Speak in Kannada. How can you use Hindi in Bengaluru? Speak the local language first.”

Trying to maintain composure, the woman responds, “I understand what you’re saying. We’re contributing to Bengaluru’s economy. You can’t say that. I’m trying to learn Kannada.”

The video’s spread online has triggered a barrage of comments reflecting sharply divided public opinion.

One user wrote, “It’s natural for him to insist on Kannada when you begin the conversation in Hindi or English. He can explain himself best in his mother tongue. If you don’t even use Google Translate to bridge the gap, don’t preach about economic contribution.”

Another offered a more balanced critique, saying, “Both seem to be in the wrong here. The woman sounds entitled and dismissive, while the auto driver is visibly aggressive.”

Others condemned the turn the argument took. “Promoting Kannada is important and justified. Karnataka has a rich cultural heritage. But insisting on language at the cost of civility crosses a line. Bullying someone for not knowing Kannada is not pride, it’s intimidation. Let’s not conflate culture with coercion,” another user wrote.