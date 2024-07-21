Myanmarese in Manipur detention centre sit on hunger strike, demand release

Imphal: Around 100 Myanmar nationals currently staying in a detention centre in Manipur have begun a hunger strike, demanding their release, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Manipur Central Jail superintendent Sorokhaibam Bhadrika said that the Manipur Jail does not have the authority to release them as they were penalised by the court under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Bhadrika said that only after receiving thorough clarification from the Myanmar Embassy can the detainees be deported back to their country.

“The detainees demanded to be released in Moreh (a border town in the state), from where they were apprehended, and not in Myanmar (Burma),” the superintendent informed, adding that these demands cannot be fulfilled as it is under the policy of the government of Manipur and not under the authority of the Manipur Central Jail.

Addressing allegations of jail authorities taking bribes up to Rs.50,000 from the detainees, the superintendent said that there was no record as such. He clarified that the said amount might have been given to advocates for legal counselling, of which the jail authorities are not aware, he added.

He further asserted that the detainees were being taken care of as per the rules. They are being provided with food and, an adequate amount of uncontaminated water, both for drinking and other uses, even when there is a scarcity of water in the state. The detainees were allowed to communicate with their families, even through video calls, the superintendent said.