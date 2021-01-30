Myntra to change its logo: Here is why
E-commerce website Myntra has said it is going to change its official logo after a woman in Mumbai filed a complaint claiming it to be "offensive and derogatory to women." The complaint was lodged by Naaz Patel, an activist and the founder of an NGO called Avesta Foundation. She filed the complaint in December last year at the Mumbai police station.
Patel claims that the current logo resembles an image of a naked human which is "offensive in nature for women." Patel also threatened the e-commerce company with appropriate action in case it fails to implement the suggested changes.
"A complainant (woman) had approached the cybercrime police station in the matter. We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same," Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police with the cybercrime department, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Avesta Foundation thanked Myntra for addressing the concerns "and respecting the sentiments of millions of women". It also thanked people for their support. "Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women," the foundation tweeted.
Meanwhile, many social media users agreed with the activist, some said that the complaint seems to be whimsical.
The Flipkart-owned online shopping portal said that it will change the logo in the next one month, according to a PTI report. The new logo is yet to be unveiled by Myntra and as per reports, it has already started the process of replacing the old logo on all platforms including website and app.
Myntra was founded in 2007 and was acquired by Flipkart in 2014.
