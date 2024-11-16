An official of the Mysuru city corporation (MCC), who has been under investigation over his involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, has been suspended for drawing dual salaries from both civic bodies, an official order stated. Mysuru body suspends Muda accused for drawing two salaries

MCC commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff issued the dismissal order was issued for K Kumar, second division assistant (SDA), on November 6 over violations of employment laws and drawing dual salaries from MCC and MUDA since 2004.

Kumar, who served as an SDA on a piecework basis at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), was accused of simultaneously holding a contractual position at Muda. The MCC initiated an inquiry after receiving complaints about Kumar’s dual employment.

The inquiry report, submitted on October 22, confirmed the allegations, stating, “The committee has reported that it is ascertained that the name, father’s name, and Aadhaar number provided to two offices belong to the same person.

The assistant commissioner for the labour department has clarified that an employee cannot work in two government offices, in different shifts.”

The report further revealed that Muda’s contractual employment conditions explicitly prohibit staff from working elsewhere. Despite this, Kumar reportedly managed to maintain both roles with the support of influential politicians and senior officials.

The dismissal order stated, “Pending the procedure to file a criminal case against Kumar, his service in the MCC has been terminated with immediate effect.”

“Kumar’s tenure at MCC began in 2004 under the “equal pay for equal work” scheme, which allowed him to fill positions left vacant due to retirements and resignations. Concurrently, he worked as an SDA in Muda’s chief accounts officer’s office, leveraging his political connections,” said an official in the know of the development.

The MCC’s dismissal order outlined Kumar’s responsibilities at VVWW, where he worked at the sewage water treatment plant under the water supply and underground drainage division.

Officials discovered discrepancies in his employment records when cross-verifying documents from MCC and Muda.

The findings led to the conclusion that Kumar had violated labour laws, which prohibit holding two government positions simultaneously.

Kumar became a person of interest following his involvement in the irregulates in Muda. A Muda official revealed that Kumar enjoyed unrestricted access to sensitive files across multiple departments, including the special land acquisition office and the accounts department. He was reportedly was the only staff member allowed to retrieve key documents directly from the records room.

These privileges, granted under the directives of previous Muda Commissioners, enabled him to assist influential individuals in securing land approvals, the official added.

“Kumar’s access was unparalleled,” said an official who didn’t want to be named. “He facilitated site approvals and provided land documents to select individuals, often under a 50:50 arrangement.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also intensified its investigation into Kumar’s role in the Muda case.

According to officials in Karnataka police, Kumar was taken into custody from his residence in Vijayanagar Second Stage, Mysuru, four days before his dismissal.

The ED is interrogating him in Bengaluru, focusing on his alleged involvement in facilitating illegal land deals and his connections with political figures.

“During a recent ED raid on Muda, employees disclosed information about Kumar’s activities. This led to his custodial interrogation,” said a senior officer.