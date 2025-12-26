New Delhi, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday called for mission-mode healthcare reforms and TB-free India by 2027, highlighting the importance of robust drug regulation. Nadda calls for mission-mode healthcare reforms, TB-free India by 2027

Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting with health ministers and senior officials of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh here.

He assessed the status of healthcare delivery and the implementation of key national health programmes.

The meeting focused on strengthening public health systems, enhancing patient satisfaction, improving regulatory oversight and advancing the national goal of eliminating tuberculosis as a public health concern by 2027.

Nadda highlighted the importance of robust drug regulation, underscoring that continuous monitoring of the entire supply chain, from manufacture to distribution, is essential to ensure quality and safety. He emphasised the need to promote best practices in regulation and urged strengthening regulatory supervision and compliance as an ongoing mission.

On the Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics schemes, the health minister directed both states to strengthen supply-chain systems and bridge monitoring gaps.

He informed that the ministry is working with IIM Ahmedabad to further enhance logistics, transparency and accountability in drug and diagnostic procurement.

Nadda stressed that quality diagnostics and timely testing form the backbone of effective healthcare delivery and must be strengthened across primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

He noted that while doctors are central to clinical care, hospital administration and regulatory compliance require dedicated professional management. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening the regulation of blood banks, hospital systems and safety protocols.

Highlighting technology-driven solutions, Nadda said telemedicine offers an effective means to expand access to quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

He encouraged both states to integrate telemedicine platforms more deeply into routine service delivery to ensure uninterrupted access to specialist consultation.

Reiterating the government's commitment to eliminate TB by 2027, Nadda called for district-specific interventions with intensified screening, diagnostics, treatment adherence and nutritional support.

He emphasised that TB elimination must be pursued in mission mode with close monitoring at district and block levels.

The Union minister also proposed sensitisation workshops for MLAs, encouraging them to actively engage with block medical officers and chief medical officers through regular reviews.

He underlined that Jan Bhagidari is vital for improving healthcare outcomes, ensuring accountability and building public trust in government health programmes.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Public Health and Medical Education Rajendra Shukla and Chhattisgarh Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Shyam Bihari Jaiswal assured that the state governments would work closely with the Union health ministry to strengthen implementation and outcomes.

Nadda reiterated the Centre's support through National Health Mission interventions, PPP models, medical education expansion, viability gap funding and infrastructure support mechanisms to ensure accessible, affordable and modern healthcare systems in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He also said the Centre is committed to providing all necessary technical training and handholding of the state government of Chhattisgarh to ensure that management of leprosy is accorded top priority.

Nadda said similar consultative meetings will be held with health ministers of other states in the coming days as part of a mission-mode approach to health sector reforms.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen drug regulation, improve diagnostics, professionalise hospital administration, expand medical education capacity and accelerate progress towards a TB-free Bharat, reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism in public health.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.