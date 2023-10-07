Nadda calls upon Telangana cadre to expose ‘corrupt’ BRS regime

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Friday called upon the party workers in Telangana to go all out to expose the corrupt and dynastic regime of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and bring the BJP to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. BJP National President J.P. Nadda being felicitated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy during the inaugural session of BJP State Council Meeting in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Friday. (JP Nadda Twitter)

Addressing the state council meeting of the BJP at Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Nadda asked the party workers to reach out to every section of the people in the state and explain to them the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the developmental and welfare programmes it had taken up in Telangana in the last nine and a half years.

Describing the BRS as “Bhrastachaar Rishwat Samithi,” the BJP national president said corruption had reached a new high in the state in the last nine years and there was an urgent need to pull down the BRS from power.

“There have been scams everywhere and administration has gone haywire. The government could not prevent leakage of question papers of Class 10 and of the recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission [TSPSC], [hence] playing with the lives of the unemployed youth,” he said.

Calling upon the party workers to counter the campaign of the BRS that the Centre has done nothing for the state, Nadda pointed out that the Centre has granted more than ₹9 lakh crore to Telangana under various programmes, in the last nine years.

“For instance, under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre had supplied food grains to 80 crore [800 million] people free of cost and in Telangana, and two crore [20 million] people benefitted from the scheme,” he said.

Similarly, the Centre has constructed 40 million houses under PM Awas Yojana all across the country. “How many double bedroom houses did the KCR [K Chandrashekar Rao] government construct?” he asked. Out of 120 million farmers who are getting money under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme, 3.85 million farmers are from Telangana, he said.

Nadda said the BJP is the only national party fighting for the interest of the entire country, whereas the Congress and all the other regional parties were family-based parties, interested in their own families.

“Take my words seriously. If not today or tomorrow, there will be BJP and its ideology in every state in the country in the coming days. Ours is the only party that works for a strong nation,” he said.

Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BJP national organising secretary B L Santosh, party in-charge of Telangana elections Prakash Javadekar and in-charge of Telangana affairs Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders were also present at the event.

The BJP state council meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party in the upcoming elections in Telangana, besides the programmes of senior party leaders for the election campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the claims of the BJP national president and said, “In the last assembly elections, the BJP had won only one MLA seat.”

“This time, it is not in a position to retain even that seat. It is going to be out for a duck in the elections, whereas KCR will hit a sixer and emerge as a champion,” Rao claimed, speaking at a meeting in Korutla in Jagitial district.

