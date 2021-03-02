IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
india news

Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis

The BJP chief asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary)
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asked the party leaders and workers to do a self-analysis about their relevance, productivity, and contribution to the party. “Knowingly or unknowingly, people think that they know everything. This is the first symptom of downfall. The concept of self-analysis has been left aside,” he said in his address to a meeting of BJP’s Rajasthan unit. Nadda said leaders should be productive. “In politics, you have to be relevant, and this depends on your contribution to the party. The leader will have to develop the quality of taking along everyone which will increase your acceptance.”

“Are we working with maturity?” asked Nadda while stressing that leaders should keep on working to enhance their relevance and acceptance. He added that one becomes a leader by actions. “The BJP is a cadre-based party, and it is our responsibility to strengthen that cadre,” he said. Nadda asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary).

Nadda hit out at the farmer leaders for doing just politics. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thought of their welfare,” he said amid the ongoing farmer agitation against the three farm laws passed in September. He added the farm reforms introduced in September will change the fate and future of the farmers. “The Prime Minister said he is open for dialogue with food growers, but political parties and leaders are misguiding [farmers]. It is our responsibility to tell them about the reforms.”

Nadda called the Congress a “frustrated lot”. “…they can promise anything to come to power but never fulfil them...” He said the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is top in crime, corruption and injustice to Dalits and women. “Congress leaders have zero knowledge about employment. Jobs would not be there till a conducive environment… who will come if such is the state of the law and order?”

Nadda blamed chief minister Ashok Gehlot for misgovernance while praising Modi for effective Covid management. He added Modi saved the country by timely imposing lockdown and encouraging scientists to develop the vaccine against the disease.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the party will hold demonstrations on issues such as unemployment and loan waiver across the state from March 6 to 14.

Poonia expressed confidence that the BJP will win by-polls to all four seats in the state.

Congress leader Archana Sharma said Nadda’s visit was aimed to bridge the divide in BJP’s state unit. She said Nadda unnecessarily criticised the Congress despite knowing that the masses support the government. “The rift inside the BJP and among its senior leaders is evident with lawmakers writing to state chief of being neglected and other faction demanding that [Vasundhara] Raje be projected as the next chief minister.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The pictures of health officials administering the vaccine at the minister's residence flooded social media and television news channels broadcast the story on a loop to highlight the misuse of power by the minister. (SOURCED)
The pictures of health officials administering the vaccine at the minister's residence flooded social media and television news channels broadcast the story on a loop to highlight the misuse of power by the minister. (SOURCED)
india news

Karnataka's agriculture minister gets his Covid-19 vaccine at home, kicks up row

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The incident has given the opposition parties more fuel to attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh being administered Covid-19 vaccine (twitter.com/rajnathsingh)
Rajnath Singh being administered Covid-19 vaccine (twitter.com/rajnathsingh)
india news

‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Rajnath Singh tweeted that he received his first dose of the vaccine at the RR Hospital in Delhi. Tuesday is Day 2 of the second phase of India’s vaccine drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Jakir Hossain to leave TMC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
india news

India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Mandaviya said that the Indian government is all geared up for facilitating and grounding the investments in the maritime sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A wine shop open at Aarti Chowk, Ferozepur Road, in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A wine shop open at Aarti Chowk, Ferozepur Road, in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
india news

Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bihar MP and Union Minister RK Singh(ANI)
BJP Bihar MP and Union Minister RK Singh(ANI)
india news

‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
india news

Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The BJP chief asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
india news

Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The transfer petition by Ranaut and Chandel was filed in the top court on February 24 and is yet to be listed. The two have been named in separate FIRs for promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning. Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.(HT file photo)
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning. Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.(HT file photo)
india news

Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. (ANI Photo)
Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. (ANI Photo)
india news

6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounting for 84.16 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
india news

PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Addressing BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the Minority Affairs Minister said confidence in development would be a "strong criterion" in the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.(ANI)
File photo of Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.(ANI)
india news

'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The statement comes almost a week after India rejected Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari's criticism of the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said they have sealed the borders of Begusarai district to stop the robbers from escaping.(Getty Images)
Police said they have sealed the borders of Begusarai district to stop the robbers from escaping.(Getty Images)
india news

14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
india news

Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The Planning and Convergence department issued a notification on Monday and nominated the officers to supervise welfare programmes in 10 aspirational districts of the state for three months starting from April 1, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP