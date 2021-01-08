Nadda to launch new campaign on farm laws during Bengal visit

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:19 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on Saturday to launch the party’s ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ campaign to dispel the opposition’s allegations that the ruling party at the Centre is anti-farmers, a functionary familiar with the matter said.

Nadda will also lead the party’s door-to-door canvassing ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to take place before May this year.

According to the party functionary speaking on condition of anonymity, the BJP president will launch the campaign in Burdwan district after which party workers will visit farming households across 48,000 villages to collect rice.

“It is a month-long drive to collect rice, which will then be used for a community meal for farmers, and the poor,” the functionary quoted above said.

Nadda has been leading the election strategy in West Bengal after the party’s performance in Bihar, where it won 74 seats of the 110 it contested in the 243-member house and formed the government with JD(U), which contested on 115 seats and won 43.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to dispel concerns about the three farm laws even as farmers have massed Delhi’s borders since last November to protest against the laws.

The party has instructed its functionaries to conduct door-to-door campaigns, write letters and hold meetings locally across the states to dismiss the allegations that the new laws will benefit corporates.

“What the party president will initiate will be taken further by the functionaries at all booth levels. The party has already underlined how farmers in the state have been deprived of the benefits of the Kisan Samman Nidhi that offers six thousand a year to farmers through direct bank transfer,” said the functionary quoted above.

Nadda had last visited the state on December 10 when his convoy was stoned at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district. Several BJP leaders were injured in the attack.

Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP locked horns over the incident that took place in the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.