Nagaland cop to face disciplinary action in illegal arms, ammo trade case: DGP

ByAlice Yhoshü
Jul 31, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma said a recommendation to start disciplinary proceedings against Michael Yanthan has been sent to the state government

KOHIMA: The Nagaland police has recommended disciplinary action against its officer Michael Yanthan, the prime suspect in the recently busted illegal arms and ammunition trade racket at Chumoukedima near the state’s commercial hub Dimapur.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma (in photo) said the state police has sought action against police officer Michael Yanthan (Twitter/rupin1992)
Yanthan, an armed branch inspector of the state police force, was arrested along with five others for stealing a large cache of arms and ammunition from the central police store in Chumoukedima, following a raid by the state police, earlier in July.

Yanthan himself was in-charge of the police store, targetted by the gang of six.

Police said the recovered arms and over 2000 rounds of live ammo were meant to be transferred to neighbouring Manipur where ethnic clashes have been going on since May 3.

“We have sent our recommendation to the government to put him (Yanthan) under suspension and start disciplinary proceedings,” director general of police (DGP) Nagaland Rupin Sharma told HT on Monday.

All the six arrested, including a woman and an official of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), are said to be under judicial custody.

According to police, Yanthan has confessed to his role in illegal arms trafficking and admitted to have sold the stolen goods for Rs.4.25 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the NSCN (IM) issued a statement on July 28, saying that its member involved in the case, Ngathingpam Shimrah, has been placed under “indefinite suspension”.

“NSCN considers illegal arms and ammunition business as one of the highest crimes as per NSCN disciplinary code,” the statement said.

