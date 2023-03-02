Home / India News / Nagaland election result 2023: BJP's Jacob Zhimoni wins from Ghaspani I seat

Nagaland election result 2023: BJP's Jacob Zhimoni wins from Ghaspani I seat

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 02, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Zhimoni is currently serving as minister in the Neiphiu Rio cabinet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate N Jacob Zhimoni has won from the Ghaspani I constituency with 32,037 votes. He has been winning from this seat consecutively since 2013.

Zhimoni is the son of former MLA in the first Nagaland assembly Ihezhe Zhimoni.(Twitter)

Zhimoni is currently serving as minister in the Neiphiu Rio cabinet. He is the son of former MLA in the first Nagaland assembly Ihezhe Zhimoni.

Other candidates who contested from this seat were Congress' Akavi Zhimoni, Naga People's Front's Vikato Aye, Imsumongba Pongen from Janata Dal (United) and an independent candidate V Phushika Aomi.

Notably, the independent candidate from this constituency made a mark and finished second with 11,941 votes.

