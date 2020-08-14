Nagaland Lokayukta sanctions prosecution of 2 retired IAS officers; chargesheet filed

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:48 IST

Guwahati: Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has granted prosecution sanction against two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the north-eastern state for allegedly issuing work order for a project without technical approval and hurriedly releasing funds within only four days even though there was no urgency in the disbursement of the government money.

The Lokayukta had granted prosecution sanction on August 4 against former agriculture production commissioner and chairman of Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium-Nagaland (SFAC-N) and the former managing director (MD) of SFAC-N, as per Section 26 of Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.

According to a release issued by the state’s information and public relations (IPR) department, the charge sheet against the two unnamed officers was submitted to the district and session judge & special judge, Nagaland, Lokayukta, on Thursday to proceed with the formal trial.

A case was registered with the Lokayukta in October 2018 against the officers for issuing work order for a project related to post-harvest management of horticulture crops in Dimapur, Peren, Phek, Mokokchung, Wokha, and Phek districts in Nagaland to a contractor without any technical approval.

“The total amount of the project was Rs 717.90 lakh and an amount of Rs 241.30 lakh was released as the first installment. The payment was released to the contractor within four days after the work order was issued, when there was no urgency or justification for it,” the release stated.

It added that the project was implemented in private lands instead of the horticulture department’s own land.

Based on the charges established against the officials and the contractor, a charge sheet was submitted to the Lokayukta for grant of prosecution sanction against the two retired IAS officers.