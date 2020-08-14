e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nagaland Lokayukta sanctions prosecution of 2 retired IAS officers; chargesheet filed

Nagaland Lokayukta sanctions prosecution of 2 retired IAS officers; chargesheet filed

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:48 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustantimes
         

Guwahati: Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has granted prosecution sanction against two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the north-eastern state for allegedly issuing work order for a project without technical approval and hurriedly releasing funds within only four days even though there was no urgency in the disbursement of the government money.

The Lokayukta had granted prosecution sanction on August 4 against former agriculture production commissioner and chairman of Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium-Nagaland (SFAC-N) and the former managing director (MD) of SFAC-N, as per Section 26 of Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.

According to a release issued by the state’s information and public relations (IPR) department, the charge sheet against the two unnamed officers was submitted to the district and session judge & special judge, Nagaland, Lokayukta, on Thursday to proceed with the formal trial.

A case was registered with the Lokayukta in October 2018 against the officers for issuing work order for a project related to post-harvest management of horticulture crops in Dimapur, Peren, Phek, Mokokchung, Wokha, and Phek districts in Nagaland to a contractor without any technical approval.

“The total amount of the project was Rs 717.90 lakh and an amount of Rs 241.30 lakh was released as the first installment. The payment was released to the contractor within four days after the work order was issued, when there was no urgency or justification for it,” the release stated.

It added that the project was implemented in private lands instead of the horticulture department’s own land.

Based on the charges established against the officials and the contractor, a charge sheet was submitted to the Lokayukta for grant of prosecution sanction against the two retired IAS officers.

top news
LIVE: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
LIVE: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In