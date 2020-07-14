e-paper
Home / India News / Nagaland Speaker dismisses disqualification proceedings against 7 NPF MLAs

Nagaland Speaker dismisses disqualification proceedings against 7 NPF MLAs

The opposition party had suspended the MLAs in April, 2019, for supporting the ruling NDPP candidate in last year’s Lok Sabha polls

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:54 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Seven rebel MLAs of the NPF with Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio (third from right)
Seven rebel MLAs of the NPF with Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio (third from right)(HT File Photo)
         

Nagaland assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Tuesday dismissed a disqualification petition against seven legislators of the opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Two NPF MLAs, Imkong L Imchen and Chotisuh Sazo, had filed the petition against the 7 MLAs-EE Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, Kejong Chang, BS Nganglang Phom, Toyang Chang, NT Konyak and CL John.

The seven MLAs had been suspended from the party’s membership in April last year for defying the NPF’s decision to support the Congress candidate KL Chisi in the Lok Sabha polls and instead voting for the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi.

“”It is established beyond any reasonable doubt that there is no sufficient ground for presuming that respondents had voluntarily given up membership of the original political party (NPF). Hence, I decide the respondents are not liable to be disqualified,” Longkumer said in an order dismissing the petition.

Despite being the largest party in the 60-member state assembly with 26 MLAs, NPF had not fielded any candidate during last year’s Lok Sabha polls and instead supported the Congress candidate.

NDPP, which had secured 18 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, had formed government with support from 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and other smaller parties.

