Kohima, The Nagaland Directorate of Economics and Statistics on Friday released the 2025 Survey Report on Employment, Unemployment, Skill and Migration in the state, exposing wide income disparity, low technical skills, and persistent unemployment across the state. Nagaland survey report reveals high unemployment, low skills

The report was released by Advisor for Information Technology and Communication, Economics and Statistics and Evaluation, H. Sethrongkyu Sangtam, at a function at the directorate office here.

Presenting the key findings of the survey, department director Neidilhou Keditsu said Nagaland’s Labour Force Participation Rate stands at 56 per cent, with an employment rate of 83.92 per cent and unemployment at 16.07 per cent.

At the district level, Mon recorded the highest employment rate , while Phek reported the highest unemployment .

Wokha posted the highest LFPR with 75 per cent, whereas Tuensang had the lowest at 41 per cent.

The study further revealed that 92 per cent of residents lack technical education, while only 24 per cent of respondents are registered with the employment department.

IT remains the most common vocational skill, but opportunities remain limited.

Income disparity is also stark, with monthly household expenditure ranging from ₹1,133 to ₹3.6 lakh.

Dimapur recorded the highest average expenditure at ₹22,716, while Longleng had the lowest at ₹13,849.

On migration, 55 per cent of respondents had moved from rural to urban areas, mainly for employment, business, and marriage. However, most migrants continue to earn less than ₹20,000 even after relocation.

Keditsu informed that the survey was conducted in February and March, with the prime objective to determine the state of human resource utilisation in the state by measuring the level of skill, employment and unemployment in the state, taking the 2011 census into consideration.

Altogether, 4,395 households were surveyed, with 1315 in urban areas and 3,080 in rural areas, he added.

He said the average monthly household expenditure in the state is ₹16,522 with a minimum expenditure at ₹1,133 and maximum expenditure at ₹3,61,647.

"This data has really shown us the wide gap in the income disparity in the state," Keditsu maintained.

Releasing the report, Sangtam said the findings would play a crucial role in framing evidence-based policies to address unemployment and skill gaps in the state.

He emphasised the importance of sub-state level data for balanced regional development, stating, "Unless all the districts of our state are developed, Viksit Nagaland cannot be attained."

