Nagpur couple dies by suicide after celebrating 28th marriage anniversary

A couple in Maharashtra's Nagpur celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary with all the fun, party and their relatives till well past midnight. The party had not even fully ended when the duo got dressed in their wedding outfits and died by suicide. The husband reportedly seemed to have allowed the wife to take the extreme step first. (Representative/Shutterstock)

The 56-year-old husband and 45-year-old wife were found dead in their house in Martin Nagar area on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

According to a Times of India report, the husband is likely to have let the wife take the extreme step first, following which he brought her body down, covered it with cloth and placed flowers on it.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a police official said that the couple was facing some difficulties and did not have a child either.

What sparked concerns among others was that the couple had recorded a video before taking the extreme step, posted it on social media and sent it to their relatives.

The couple had reportedly uploaded two suicide notes along with an informal will on a stamp paper to their social media status.

The two suicide notes, as per the ToI report, did not hold anyone responsible for the couple's decision and rather requested elders to ensure that their properties were distributed among the rest without any hassle.

Police said that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

Following a postmortem examination at Mayo Hospital, the couple's mortal remains were handed over to their family. The two were reportedly buried hand-in-hand in a coffin at the Jaripatka Catholic cemetery on Tuesday evening.

The deceased husband had worked as a chef at several famous hotels before leaving the field during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the lockdown as well, he reportedly did not return to his chef job and instead was lending money on interest. The wife was a homemaker, the ToI report said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(with PTI inputs)