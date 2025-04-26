Menu Explore
Naidu invites PM for state event on May 2

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Apr 26, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The state government has drawn up plans to have the Prime Minister lay foundation stones for various projects collectively worth around ₹65,000 crore, the CM said

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relaunch the works for the construction of the capital city at Amaravati on May 2, an official statement from the chief minister’s office said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Naidu, along with Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, Union minister of state for rural development and communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, besides Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, met the Prime Minister at the latter’s residence in New Delhi to extend the invitation for the Amaravati relaunch event.

Naidu explained in detail the arrangements being done by the state government for the event, including the proposed road show in Amaravati and the public rally. He also presented before the Prime Minister the road map of Amaravati reconstruction works in the next three years.

The state government has drawn up plans to have the Prime Minister lay foundation stones for various projects collectively worth around 65,000 crore, he said.

According to the official statement, preparations are currently underway for the Prime Minister’s programme behind the interim secretariat complex at Velagapudi village. Modi will unveil a plaque, marking the relaunch of the Amaravati capital city works.

It is estimated that nearly 5 lakh people will attend the public event organised for the occasion. A special roadshow is also being arranged on the same day, which is expected to see the participation of approximately 30,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, Naidu also discussed with the Prime Minister about the latest terrorist attack at Pahalgam and expressed his solidarity with the central government in all its efforts to deal with the cross-border terrorism firmly.

Naidu posted on X: “I met with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in New Delhi today and expressed solidarity with the Union Government in the fight against terrorism. The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence.”

He added: “The Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to PM Modi Ji’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
