Naidu’s family raises health concerns in jail, staff denies

Hyderabad Family members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and party leaders on Friday raised serious concern over the former’s health conditions in Rajahmundry central jail, where he had been lodged on judicial remand for more than month. N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

According to his family members, Naidu has been suffering from dehydration due to unbearable heat and humidity in the prison and, since Thursday, has developed rashes due to skin allergy.

Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who had called on him in the jail during the “mulaqat” (interaction) on Friday morning, took to X (formerly Twitter) saying she was deeply concerned for her husband’s well-being, as the state government has failed to provide him with the timely medical care he urgently needs in prison.

“He has already lost 5 kg weight, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband’s life,” she posted.

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that there is an undeniable and immediate threat to Naidu’s life. “He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk,” he said.

Stating that the TDP chief is facing a dire situation, Lokesh said his father is living with mosquitoes and is being given contaminated water. “He is suffering from weight loss, infections and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance,” he said.

Alleging that the state government is trying to administer steroids to Naidu, the TDP general secretary wondered what the government doctors and administration are trying to hide. “If any harm befalls @ncbn garu, @ysjagan will be responsible,” Lokesh posted.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi told reporters that his party was taking legal recourse to shift Naidu either to a super speciality hospital or a government hospital where all medical facilities are available. “On the one side Naidu is suffering from dehydration and on the other he has some skill allergy issues. The medical treatment extended to him inside the jail is not at all satisfactory,” Pattabhi observed.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and K Rammohan Naidu also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the health condition of their party president and seeking his intervention to see that Naidu got the best treatment.

Deputy inspector general of prisons (north coastal Andhra) Ravi Kiran told reporters that there was absolutely no truth in the reports that Naidu had lost five kgs of weight in the last one month. “When he was brought into the jail on the night of September 10, his weight was 66 kg and today his weight is 67 kg,” he said.

With regard to the concerns about Naidu suffering from dehydration, the DIG said Naidu is being administered oral rehydration solution (ORS). He admitted that Naidu had suffered skin allergy and rashes on his body and a team of dermatologists from Government General Hospital, Rajahmundry had treated him and given him medicines and lotion for the skin allergy.

“Otherwise, his health is absolutely fine. There are no security lapses for him either,” he said.

On Bhuvaneshwari’s complaint that Naidu was being provided with unhygienic water from the overhead tank, Ravi Kiran reminded that the TDP chief, being a remand prisoner, was getting the same facilities like all the other 2,100 prisoners were being given.

“We are going as per the rules. There is no scope for providing air conditioners or coolers as per the jail manual. As per the court directions, he has been lodged in a special barrack and given access to home food and drinking water,” he said.

YSR Congress party general secretary and advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described the TDP leaders’ concern over Naidu’s health in jail as a big drama.

“He is a remand prisoner and whatever facilities that are given to a prisoner, he will also have to face. He should remember that jail is not his mother-in-law’s place, where air-conditioned rooms are provided. Even Laloo Prasad Yadav and Om Prakash Chautala, who are older than Naidu had to face the same jail conditoins,” Sajjala said, adding that there would be no special treatment to Naidu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. ...view detail