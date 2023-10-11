News / India News / Andhra CID quizzes Lokesh in Amaravati project case

Andhra CID quizzes Lokesh in Amaravati project case

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Oct 11, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Lokesh said the investigating authorities had not placed even a single document related to the Amaravati inner ring road case

Hyderabad

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the CID office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Lokesh said the CID authorities had asked him to appear again at 10 am on Wednesday for questioning in the case. (PTI)
The Crime Investigation Department officials of the Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday grilled Telugu Desam Party general secretary and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh for seven hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati inner ring road project taken up during the previous TDP government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the CID office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Lokesh said the CID authorities had asked him to appear again at 10 am on Wednesday for questioning in the case. “I have no problem in attending the probe. I am not scared, as I have not done any crime,” he said.

Stating that the CID authorities questioned him about the inner ring road, which is a non-existent project, the TDP general secretary said out of 50 questions they had posed, answers to as many as 49 questions could be obtained by searching Google.

“They asked me questions like what I am doing now, what my role was when I was in Heritage Foods and what responsibilities I had discharged during the TDP government. Answers to all these questions can be found online,” he said.

Lokesh said the investigating authorities had not placed even a single document related to the Amaravati inner ring road case. “It is quite obvious that the government is trying to harass me and prevent me from going to the people by taking up padayatra,” he alleged.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

