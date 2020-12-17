e-paper
Home / India News / Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, admitted in AIIMS Delhi

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, admitted in AIIMS Delhi



india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Senior BJP leader Ajay Bhatt had recently come in contact with JP Nadda, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, who was on a four-day visit to Uttarakhand in the first week December.
Senior BJP leader Ajay Bhatt had recently come in contact with JP Nadda, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, who was on a four-day visit to Uttarakhand in the first week December.
         

Member of Parliament from Nainital and senior BJP leader Ajay Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19, officials informed.

Baljeet Soni, a close aide of the MP said that Bhatt tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday.

“The health condition of the Nainital MP is completely stable. He had symptoms like fever, which spiked on Wednesday due to which as a precautionary measure he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi but the fever is under control now and he is completely stable,” said Soni.

He added that the Nainital MP had urged everyone who had come in contact with him in the past few days, to monitor their health and get tested if needed.

Bhatt had recently come in contact with JP Nadda, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, who was on a four-day visit to Uttarakhand in the first week December. Nadda had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 13 and is in home isolation as per doctor’s advice.

On Sunday, Nadda had tweeted, “I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of coronavirus and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors.”

