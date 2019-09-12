Nakodar man held with 7 stolen two-wheelers

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:17 IST

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle-lifters with the arrest of a Nakodar resident. The police have recovered six motorcycles and a scooter from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Mani of Shankar village of Nakodar, while his accomplice Jarnail Singh alias Jaila of Sanghiyan village in Jalandhar is yet to be arrested.

Police said the accused used to steal vehicles from parking lots using duplicate keys.

ASI Janakraj, who is investigating the case, said the police arrested Varinder when he was roaming in the area on a stolen motorcycle.

When investigated, the police found that the motorcycle belonged to Jagdish Chander of Salem Tabri, who had reported it stolen on September 8. An FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Jagdish’s complaint.

The ASI said following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered six more vehicles including

five motorcycles and a scooter from a vacant plot, where the accused had dumped them.

He was remanded to judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 23:16 IST