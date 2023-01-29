Home / India News / 'Namaste’ : UN General Assembly president arrives in India | Video

'Namaste’ : UN General Assembly president arrives in India | Video

india news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, extended his greeting and asserted that Karosi's visit is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with.

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Sunday arrived in India .(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Sunday arrived in India .(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
ByKanishka Singharia

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day visit. This is Karosi's first bilateral foreign visit since assuming the position in India. Korosi, a career diplomat from Hungary who served as his country’s permanent representative to the UN, is visiting at the invitation of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Upon his arrival, Karosi tweeted: "Namaste, India. Glad to be in New Delhi, to commence my first bilateral visit as PGA. Heartened by the very warm welcome by PR @ruchirakamboj, UNRC @ShombiSharp, @MEAIndia Joint Secretary UNP @PrakashMEA. (sic)"

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, extended his greeting and asserted that Karosi's visit is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. "A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country. An opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with," Bagchi tweeted.

Also Read | Challenges to India’s G20 Presidency and Effectiveness of G20 Framework

Besides holding talks with Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, Korosi will interact with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 presidency team to explore the scaling up of the country’s best practices, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

He is also a guest at the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at the iconic Vijay Chowk in Delhi, and is scheduled to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. On January 30, he will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs on his presidency theme of “Solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science in the UN”.

On Tuesday, Korosi will travel to Bengaluru, where his engagements include an interaction with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. He is also expected to visit development projects in and around Bengaluru and interact with the UN’s India country team.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
united nations ministry of external affairs
united nations ministry of external affairs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out