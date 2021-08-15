Home / India News / Narcotics worth 55 crore seized by Kolkata Police STF
Two men were detained in Bengal’s Malda district on August 12. Amphetamine tablets (commonly referred to as Yaba) worth 5 crore in the international market, were seized from their possession. (Image used for representation). (SHUTTERSTOCK.)
Narcotics worth 55 crore seized by Kolkata Police STF

After interrogating the duo, the STF raided a hideout at Gazole in Malda and seized more than 10 kg of heroin worth around 50 crore.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 05:53 PM IST

Heroin and Amphetamine tablets worth 55 crore in the international market have been seized by the special task force of the Kolkata Police in back-to-back raids held in Bengal’s Malda district since August 12, police said on Sunday afternoon. Four drug peddlers, two of whom are from Manipur and Bihar, have been arrested.

According to STF officers, two men were detained in Malda on August 12. Amphetamine tablets (commonly referred to as Yaba) worth 5 crore in the international market, were seized from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Md Ismail Sheikh from Kaliachak in Malda and Abhishek Salam, a resident of Manipur. A court in Kolkata remanded them in police custody for 14 days.

After interrogating the duo, the STF raided a hideout at Gazole in Malda and seized more than 10 kg of heroin worth around 50 crore.

Lalit Sahani from Samastipur in Bihar and Sumit Ali Patra from Raghunathgunj in Murshidabad district were arrested in the second raid.

