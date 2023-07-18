PM Modi's scathing attack on Opposition's Bengaluru meet: ‘Their mantra is – of, by and for family’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a rare scathing attack on the Opposition unity meeting being held in Bengaluru, saying “their mantra is -- of, by and for family”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,(PTI file)

Modi also took a swipe at the Opposition and said people of the country have already decided to bring the NDA back in 2024. "So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops... 24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of the poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru...," Modi said after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He inaugurated the terminal building via video conferencing.

In an apparent dig at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'... Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail for a corruption of crore of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured...”

Raking up the pre and post-panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, the prime minister said those who gathered at the opposition meeting remained silent when asked about their corruption charges... There was violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections and all of them were quiet. Congress and Left workers were pleading for their safety. But their leaders were selfish enough to leave the workers in that dire situation... In Tamil Nadu, there are several cases of corruption now being exposed but they (opposition) have already claimed a clean chit."

A total of 26 like-minded opposition parties are closing ranks with a common aim of taking on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, is holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance or NDA in the national capital on Tueday. The NDA meeting will be chaired by Modi. The meeting of NDA is being organised to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under Modi.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Opposition party's meeting started with the dinner meeting hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. After the dinner Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that the meeting started with a good signal and it would be the end of BJP in 2024.

On being asked about the NDA meeting, he said, "That would be National Disaster Alliance".

