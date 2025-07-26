'Narendra Modi not a big problem... Met him 2-3 times': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘all show’ and ‘no substance’, saying that the media has given him ‘too much importance’. The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the party's OBC Leadership, 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan,' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.(AICC)

Addressing Congress's Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan in New Delhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha asked the audience if they could name the biggest problem in politics.

"You know what is the biggest problem in politics. No, Narendra Modi is not a big problem,” Gandhi said, responding to a voice in the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi then went on to say that he has met PM Narendra Modi two or three times and doesn't think he is the biggest problem in politics. According to the Rae Bareli MP, the Prime Minister is ‘all show, no substance'.

"I am telling you, you have given him too much importance; he is not a problem. Earlier, I had not met him, but now I have met him 2-3 times. Now I understand there is nothing - he is all show, no substance. You have not met him, I have," he added

Rahul Gandhi accepts ‘mistake’

Rahul Gandhi reflected on his ‘mistakes’ and said that he did not do enough to protect the interests of people from the Other Backwards Castes (OBC) category.

“I have been in politics since 2004, it has been 21 years...When I look back, I can see that I made a mistake. I didn't protect the OBCs like I should have,” he said.

He added that there’s a reason behind his oversight, which is that he did not understand their (OBC) issues in depth at the time. He added that had he known their history and issues, he would have conducted a caste census back then.

Rahul Gandhi said that this was his mistake and not his party’s and that he is going to rectify it.

“It was because I could not understand your issues in depth at that time...My regret is that if I had known about your (OBC) history, about your issues, even a little more, I would have conducted a Caste Census right at that time. It is a mistake I made. It is not the Congress party's mistake; it is my mistake. I am going to rectify that mistake,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Rahul Gandhi added, “We will conduct a caste census, X-ray of population in all Congress-ruled states.”