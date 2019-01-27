 Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu sparks war on Twitter
Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu sparks war on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s detractors have dismissed his visit to Madurai as a gimmick.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2019 12:11 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamil Nadu,Narendra Modi,PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi.(AP file photo)

Hashtag GoBackModi was trending on Twitter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s his visit to Madurai in Tamil Nadu today to lay the foundation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and launch a slew of government projects.

Modi will also be addressing a rally in Madurai to kick off the BJP’s election campaign in a state where it won only one Lok Sabha seat out of 39 in 2014. His detractors have dismissed his visit as a gimmick.

BJP supporters hit back at the #GoBackModi with #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi on Twitter, insisting that Modi has done a lot for Tamil Nadu.

It is not only #GoBackModi that could mar Modi’s visit. Dravidian and Tamil nationalist parties have launched black flag protests in several parts of Madurai against the PM’s visit. Many are angry that Modi did not visit the state after cyclone Gaja ravaged 12 districts in November.

“While 12 TN districts were severely affected with cyclone Gaja hit in November last, the PM did not come here to assess the damages. The Centre also turned down the state government’s plea to sanction Rs 15000 crores for relief measures,” K Ramakrishnan, general secretary, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) said,

He further said that the Union government rejected Tamil MPs objection in implementing 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in general category.

“Tamil Nadu is the home for social justice and it is also has been a pioneer in implementing reservations for suppressed class. However, the NDA government has rolled out 10% reservation for economically weaker section in open category. Therefore, to express our dissatisfaction, we will show black flag against the PM’s visit,” said Ramakrishnan.

Former MP Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, and Tamizhar Vaazhvurimai Katchi are taking part in this black flag protest. Protesters are also using black balloons to make their point.

In April last year, the DMK and other Dravidian parties raised black flags against the PM for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board, while he was visiting IIT Madras.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:46 IST

