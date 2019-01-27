Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu sparks war on Twitter

Hashtag GoBackModi was trending on Twitter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s his visit to Madurai in Tamil Nadu today to lay the foundation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and launch a slew of government projects.

Modi will also be addressing a rally in Madurai to kick off the BJP’s election campaign in a state where it won only one Lok Sabha seat out of 39 in 2014. His detractors have dismissed his visit as a gimmick.

A man who dint come to Gaja cyclone why is he coming now..#Gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/CYw00lcNiF — Manivannan Govindan (@ManivannanGov12) January 27, 2019

No fund allocated for AIIMS!



No plan in place for AIIMS!



Laying foundation for AIIMS in Madurai after high court whacked you!



Starting your election campaign from Madurai!



Tamils are not fools! We know your gimmicks!#gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/2HQLoPC8Gj — Omar (@Omar22461461) January 27, 2019

Silent when police shot down 13 civilians in TN.

Silent again after abolishing use of 12th marks in NEET exam.



MODI doesn't care for Tamil Nadu's people!

Have some dignity and stop using your trolls to trend fake welcomes.#GoBackModi is the voice of Tamil Nadu and India! pic.twitter.com/hASUcymF7f — Abhishek Sankrit (@AbhishekSankri1) January 27, 2019

BJP supporters hit back at the #GoBackModi with #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi on Twitter, insisting that Modi has done a lot for Tamil Nadu.

#MaduraiThanksModi DMK introduced Alcohol to TN in 1971...

Now BJP got TN AIIMS !



BJP Made Kalam Sir President..

Yet DMK makes TN Believe BJP is Anti-Tamil.

Karunanidhi Prevented Moopanar from becoming PM..

Yet he is "Pacchai Tamilan".

Time to introspect TN folks — mahindu (@mahindu2011) January 26, 2019

He gave us #Jallikattu

He secured our fishermen lives

He gave us defense corridor

He has given us #AIIMS

Welcome Thalaivaa ⁦@narendramodi⁩#MaduraiThanksModi#TNWelcomesModi https://t.co/5ZVulop0yp — PRAVEEN RAJA (@praveenrajap) January 27, 2019

#TNWelcomesModi #MaduraiThanksModi #MaduraiThanksModi Modiji is like a sharp sword, that cuts off corruption and cheating. Let’s welcome Modiji. — 🇮🇳Srimani🇮🇳 (@srimani75) January 27, 2019

It is not only #GoBackModi that could mar Modi’s visit. Dravidian and Tamil nationalist parties have launched black flag protests in several parts of Madurai against the PM’s visit. Many are angry that Modi did not visit the state after cyclone Gaja ravaged 12 districts in November.

“While 12 TN districts were severely affected with cyclone Gaja hit in November last, the PM did not come here to assess the damages. The Centre also turned down the state government’s plea to sanction Rs 15000 crores for relief measures,” K Ramakrishnan, general secretary, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) said,

He further said that the Union government rejected Tamil MPs objection in implementing 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in general category.

“Tamil Nadu is the home for social justice and it is also has been a pioneer in implementing reservations for suppressed class. However, the NDA government has rolled out 10% reservation for economically weaker section in open category. Therefore, to express our dissatisfaction, we will show black flag against the PM’s visit,” said Ramakrishnan.

Former MP Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, and Tamizhar Vaazhvurimai Katchi are taking part in this black flag protest. Protesters are also using black balloons to make their point.

In April last year, the DMK and other Dravidian parties raised black flags against the PM for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board, while he was visiting IIT Madras.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:46 IST