Narendra Modi takes 'aata' jibe at Pakistan: 'Supplier of aatank now struggling for...'

Damoh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at Pakistan, saying a country that used to export 'aatank' (terror) has now been struggling for 'aata' (flour). PM Modi made the remark while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Damoh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

"There are many countries in the world whose condition has worsened. Many are getting bankrupt. Even one of our neighbours, which was a supplier of 'aatank' (terrorism), is now struggling for supply of 'aata' (flour)," PM Modi said.

He said India, which used to buy weapons from abroad, is now exporting high-tech weapons to other countries.

PM Narendra Modi said the people of the country must vote for a strong and stable government at the Centre.

The PM asserted his government works with the principle of "Rashtra Pratham" (nation first) and never succumbs to pressure from any quarter.

PM Narendra Modi also defended India's move to buy oil from Russia despite pressure from the West, including the United States.

"To ensure that the people of the country get cheap oil and farmers get adequate fertilisers, we have taken this decision in the national interest... We have seen in the last 10 years how a stable government works in the interest of the people. During the COVID-19 crisis, there was chaos world over, but a strong BJP government brought back its citizens from all over the globe," he said.

PM Narendra Modi said India needs a government that can respond to global exigencies, he said, referring to conflicts in Russia, Ukraine, West Asia and the Middle East.

PM Narendra Modi accused the opposition of weakening India's defence sector.

He criticised the Congress for creating hurdles in the procurement of French-made Rafale fighter jets. He said had the Congress been in power, Tejas would not have been soaring in the skies.

Meanwhile, PM Modi praised Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, for accepting the invitation to attend the grand Ram Temple event in Ayodhya in January. He also slammed the Opposition for not attending the event despite invitations.

"Two generations of the Ansari family fought for Babri Masjid, against Hindus in the court. Iqbal Ansari and his family fought the battle for centuries, but when the Supreme Court decided in favour of Hindus, even they welcomed the verdict. Not just this, during the Ram Mandir stone laying ceremony, the Ram Mandir Trust sent invitations to everyone, and you will be happy to know that (Iqbal) Ansari attended the event. Moreover, The Trust sent him an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with Congress, Samajwadi Party and INDI alliance leaders. After fighting against Ram Mandir for his life, he attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," said PM Modi.

With inputs from ANI, PTI