Narendra Modi to attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the function to mark the 550th parkash purb of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi.

A Shiromani Akali Delegation, led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and invited him to attend the function. The delegation also included SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The delegation apprised Modi about the various programmes to be held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Sukhbir said Modi has agreed to attend the function and even instructed the ministry of external affairs to facilitate the ‘nagar kirtan’ commencing from Nankana Sahib, the birth place of the first Sikh master in Pakistan, on July 25. The delegation also told Modi that Sikh devotes from across the world wanted to mark the celebrations by holding appropriate commemorative functions at all places visited by Guru Nanak.

The Prime Minister assured to facilitate these functions through Indian missions

abroad.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 03:07 IST