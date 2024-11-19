Narendra Modi to become the first Indian PM to visit Guyana in 56 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Guyana on Tuesday, and it's quite special as it will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 56 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

Speaking to ANI, High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Amit S Telang hailed the visit and said," The significance of the visit lies in the fact that our two countries have traditionally shared very warm and, I would say historical relations. And this visit, as it is happening after almost five decades, or 56 years to be precise, is a symbol of the deep friendship, the mutual trust, and the kind of cooperation that our two countries have experienced over the years."

He added that India and Guyana have aimed to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, renewable energy, information and communication technology, and education.

Telang also underlined the strong cultural and historical ties between India and Guyana, noting that nearly 40 percent of Guyana's population is of Indian origin. "We also have an expanding Indian community here in Guyana, which includes students, professionals, and of course, people who are engaged in trade and commerce. There's a lot of excitement, enthusiasm, and optimism about the visit. I'm sure the visit of Prime Minister Modi will create new momentum in our partnership," he said.

He further highlighted India's engagement with CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) member states, of which Guyana is a part. "India has been working very closely with the CARICOM member states. This is also part of our initiative called the Voice of Global South. During our G20 presidency, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we started the initiative of Voice of Global South. Many leaders from CARICOM actively participated in these summits and shared their views," he stated.

The formal structure of relationship between India and Guyana comprises a bilateral joint commission at the ministerial level, the fourth session of which was held in Georgetown in May 2008, periodic consultations between the foreign offices, the third round of which was held in Georgetown in July 2011, cultural exchange programme and a joint business council between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce &Industry (FICC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce &Industry (GCCI).

The cooperation between the two countries in sharing developmental experience is mainly routed through Indian Technical &Economic Cooperation (ITEC) under which fiftyscholarships are granted every year in various courses. Besides, some experts are also deputed to Guyana from time to time on request in specified areas of activity. Several other scholarships are also available to Guyanese to pursue Under-graduate, Post-Graduate, Masters, Medical and other course under ICCR's various scholarship schemes. So far more than 600 scholars from India have undertaken training under ITEC.

India has offered credit facilities to Guyana for use in mutually accepted designated fields, agriculture and information technology, being two of these. Indian companies have also expressed interest in bio fuel, energy, minerals and pharmaceuticals. Total trade turn over remains low, though the trend is positive and encouraging.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, strengthening India-Guyana ties and encouraging regional partnerships. (ANI)