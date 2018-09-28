Narendra Modi to inaugurate education conference, over 350 vice-chancellors, directors to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a conference on Saturday which will be attended by vice-chancellors and directors of over 350 higher education institutions, the government said on Friday.

The organisers of the ‘Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence’ are the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Research for Resurgence Foundation — a sister-concern of the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

“The theme of the conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in regulation of education,” a statement from the ministry of human resource development said.

The conference will be addressed by Modi and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and his junior minister Satya Pal Singh.

“This conference is in continuation of the efforts being made by the Ministry for evolving an action plan for transformation of the higher education sector. The first among this was held in Delhi during vice-chancellors’ conference from July 26 to 28,” the statement added.

