Narendra Modi will be back in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he did not see any threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting back to power in 2019 as the NDA would easily get the majority.

“I am quite confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister after the Lok Sabha polls... But the people are supreme, they will take the decision ultimately,” PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

“I say what I see. The victory in three states should not make the Opposition euphoric, as BJP has got a higher vote share. In MP, BJP’s vote share is high, while in Rajasthan, it is 0.4% less. I don’t think Vidhan Sbaha polls outcome will have any impact on national polls,” he said, adding the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France was no issue anymore after the debate in the Lok Sabha and Supreme Court verdict.

Nitish Kumar was talking to media persons at the Lok Samvad (public interaction) programme, which was organised at his official residence after a long time.

Making light of the grand alliance (GA) in Bihar, he said it appeared to be a group of parties and leaders lacking confidence. “Anybody on the road is being roped to claim growing ambit of GA. It has no future. The fact is work will speak and take precedence over all kinds of caste equations in Bihar. We are working in Bihar’s interest and development with justice is what will attract people,” he added.

In an oblique reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Bihar CM said it was for anyone to see that those who once tore the ordinance in public view were now joining hands. “We don’t use unparliamentary words, but these days that is what gets prominence in media. Those who fan tension or use harsh words get more publicity. Media is more interested in what one speaks or tweets, not in what one does.”

On allegations of CBI targeting former UP CM Akhikesh Yadav through investigation into illegal mining during his tenure, Kumar said it was wrong to think that anybody could frame anyone.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 12:44 IST