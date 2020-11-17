Narrow escape for 52 people on board TrueJet flight at Chennai airport

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:31 IST

A major aircraft accident was averted on Monday night after a TruJet aircraft landed on its belly at the Chennai international airport. The flight had been diverted to Chennai from its original route of Belgaum to Mysore, but failed to land safely.

Officials at the Chennai airport said the incident took place at around 7.51pm when the diverted flight made an emergency landing in Chennai. “The flight was diverted to Chennai due to technical reasons,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“A TruJet aircraft (ATR-72) operating as 2T 543 is an ex-Jet Airways aircraft. It was operating from Belgaum and was on approach to Mysore. It, however, missed the approach and the pilot decided to divert to Chennai. It is suspected to be a landing gear issue due to which the aircraft made a hard landing at Chennai.”

There were 46 passengers on onboard including one infant and five crew members.While the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, main runway 07-25 was unavailable for flight operations for around 45 minutes. This led to flight diversions and delay.

Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA, said the investigation in this matter has begun. “No injuries have been reported and the cause of the incident will be known once the investigation gets over.”

Snehamoy Deb, an aviation geek, however, tweeted, “Pilot suspected landing gear issue got indication, made a low pass and declared emergency, after landing gear touched fuselage and veered on edge but didn’t leave the runway. Pax safely evacuated and the aircraft was towed back.”