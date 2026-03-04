Narrow escape for Gujarat man as faulty elevator moves up with door open: Video
Following the incident, technicians were called, and preliminary findings revealed that the lift malfunctioned due to a drive-related fault.
A man in Gujarat had a close call as the lift he was using in a residential society suddenly went up as he was stepping out. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.
The video shows a man entering the lift and pressing the ground floor button. He then leans on the lift doors, waiting for it to open. About 35 seconds later, the lift door opens, and he tries to step out. The elevator, however, quickly moves up the moment he steps out, nearly missing getting trapped in the gap between the floor and the lift.
The video is from a CCTV camera in a society and raises concerns about the maintenance of escalators in a residential building.
The incident reportedly took place in the Sabarmati Building, Sardar Heights, where Vatsal Panchal, a resident living on the ninth floor, narrowly escaped death, Times of India reported.
Panchal reportedly sustained minor head injuries after hitting the upper portion of the entrance but was declared out of danger.
As per the report, authorities initiated a special inspection across the Sardar Heights campus, which houses 36 elevators. The lifts were installed back in 2016 and have been in regular use since residents began occupying the flats in 2019.
The campus has 18 buildings, each with one larger lift and one passenger lift. The 14-storey complex includes five towers with 59 flats each and 13 towers with 119 flats each, the report said.
In a similar incident last year, three people were injured as the lift at a Noida housing society malfunctioned and crashed through the roof of the top floor. According to reports, the incident happened in Tower 5 of Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137 in Noida.
Three people, including two women, were inside it when the incident happened. All three of them have sustained injuries
