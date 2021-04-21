Maharashtra government announces 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of victims of Nashik hospital oxygen leak

Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased patients who lost their lives due to the oxygen leak at a hospital in Nashik on Wednesday. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said those responsible won’t be spared. "No one should politicise this unfortunate incident. This is an attack on Maharashtra," a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

At least 22 patients who were receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Dr Zakir Naik Municipal Hospital died after their oxygen supply was interrupted owing to a leakage reported in one of the storage tankers. A total of 150 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital of which 23 were on ventilator support, the district’s municipal authorities said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said a probe has been initiated to find out whether it is negligence or a workmanship fault that led to the mishap. “Among the 22 who lost their lives, 11 are men and 11 women,” Tope added.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said such an incident is unfortunate when health workers across Maharashtra are risking their lives to save the Covid-19 patients. “The incident will be probed and those found guilty will be punished,” he said.





Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed condolences for the dead. He said, "What happened in Nashik is terrible. It's being said that 11 people died which is very disturbing. I demand that the other patients be helped & shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry."

Several central ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah condemned the incident and expressed their condolences for the families of the victims.

“The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

One of the worst-hit regions in Maharashtra from the coronavirus outbreak, Nashik has till now recorded 275,620 cases and 3,032 deaths.