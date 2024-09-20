'National Conference to blame for J&K being labeled disputed’: Union minister Kishan Reddy

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, the BJP's in-charge for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday blamed the National Conference for the imposition of Article 370, alleging that the party's actions contributed to the region being labeled as “disputed.” Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (L) and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina (R).(PTI)

He also charged the Farooq Abdullah-led party with being instrumental in the rampant corruption and the escalation of cross-border terrorism that India is currently facing.

“Jammu and Kashmir was termed disputed because of National Conference. It was the NC that brought Article 370 into existence and enforced it here,” Reddy told reporters in Reasi district.

Labeling Article 370 as the “fundamental source of numerous problems” in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union minister said that it denied the people their rights and entrenched dynastic rule in the region.

The BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which had granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently divided the former state into two Union territories.

Taking a dig at the National Conference, Reddy remarked that if the party had not been in power, Jammu and Kashmir would have progressed on par with other states in India.

He also accused the National Conference of fostering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reddy claimed that following the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a return to peace, with numerous development projects in progress.

He urged voters to support the BJP in the current elections to maintain the momentum of peace, progress, and prosperity in the region. He said that before the abrogation, the area was plagued by terrorism, but emphasised that most of those activities have now been eliminated.

Speaking about the polls being held in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of ten years, Reddy said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a significant responsibility. I believe they will make the right decision after considering all aspects. No one in Jammu and Kashmir wants Article 370 to return.”

With PTI inputs