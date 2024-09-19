PM Modi says high turnout in J&K assembly polls reflects a Naya Kashmir

Srinagar/Jammu: The historic turnout in Jammu & Kashmir’s ongoing assembly polls is proof of a “Naya (new) Kashmir”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday in his first rally in the Valley, where he signalled his commitment to propel development and hit out at dynastic parties in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for J&K Assembly elections, at Katra in Reasi district. (PTI)

In a second rally later in the day at Katra in Jammu, Modi also said that the three-phase assembly polls were for the future of J&K, pledged his commitment to restoring the region’s statehood but said that Article 370, which bestowed special status to the region before it was scrapped in 2019, would never be restored.

“In seven districts, the first phase of polling ended yesterday. For the first time, voting was held without the fear of terrorism. For all of us, this is a moment of joy and pride that a large number of people came out from their homes to vote,” he said at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

“The huge participation is proof of Naya Kashmir.”

His comments came a day after voters turned up in unprecedented numbers to exercise their franchise as 24 of the UT’s 90 constituencies went to vote in its first assembly elections in a decade.

According to Election Commission of India data, the seats in the first phase — 16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu — recorded an overall turnout of 61.13% at 11.30pm on Wednesday.

This marked a historic turnout in a region otherwise marred by terrorism and violent poll boycotts, and carried forward the momentum recorded during this summer’s Lok Sabha polls, when the highest polling percentage in 35 years, of 58.46%, was recorded.

These are the first assembly polls in the restive region since its special status and statehood were scrapped five years ago, and are likely to be the last step before the Union territory’s statehood is restored.

In his 38-minutespeech, Modi blamed three families (likely referring to the Gandhis of the Congress, the Abdullahs of the National Conference and the Muftis of the Peoples Democratic Party) for ruining the future of youth and creating trouble in J&K.

The BJP is contesting on 19 seats in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu.

“In Kishtwar and Doda, 80% and 71% polling was held. Ramban also recorded more than 70% polling. In Kulgam, more than 62% polling was recorded. At various assembly seats, the past records of voting were broken. A new history has been written by people of J&K,” Modi told the gathering,

He said that the world was witnessing how the people of J&K were strengthening the democracy of India.

Modi said when he came to Kashmir the last time, he said that three families were responsible for the region’s destruction.

“From that day, from Delhi to J&K, these people got unnerved..These three families believe how anybody can question them. They think of capturing power then started looting common people,” Modi said.

“The three families think it’s their birthright. To deprive power away from common people is the political agenda of these families. They have only given fear and destruction to people of J&K. Now J&K isn’t going to remain in the clutches of these three families,” he added.

Modi said the youth were challenging these dynastic parties and highlighted the government’s education initiatives.

“In 15,000 schools pre-primary classes were started where more than 1.50 lakh students are studying. Now 250 schools are being upgraded into PM Shri schools. Here many degree colleges, polytechnic colleges and engineering colleges were set up. AIIMS is being constructed at Awantipora. In the last five years 1100 medical seats were added in medical colleges. In the Modi government, the youth of J&K are getting strong,” he said.

Modi said that, in the 1980s, the three families considered J&K their fiefdom. “They didn’t allow anybody to come forward other than their own families. They stopped Panchayat, BDC and the DDC polls because they knew through these institutions new people will come into politics and those who will challenge their dynastic politics.Due to their self interests, the youth lost faith in democracy.”

Asking people to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing assembly polls that are “linked to the future of Jammu and Kashmir”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the voters should ensure the sunset of the politics practised by the Congress, NC and PDP, which have “inflicted wounds” in the region for years together.

Later in the day at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, Modi also accused the Congress leadership of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses under a “well-thought-out conspiracy” and due to a “Naxal mindset”.

The Prime Minister reiterated that his government will restore statehood in Jammu & Kashmir and also asserted that terrorism and separatism, which have weakened after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, will be completely wiped out from the region.

“This election is for choosing the future of Jammu and Kashmir. This election is meant to take the new Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development,” he said.

“The three families of the Congress, NC and PDP inflicted wounds on the people here for years together. We have to ensure the sunset of their politics by pressing the button next to lotus, the BJP’s poll symbol. It is the BJP that has prioritised your interests and ended the decades-old discrimination against the region,” the Prime Minister said, giving the slogan “Abki baar, BJP sarkar”.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that for the past five years, the BJP doesn’t have anything to show to the people so they keep mentioning “the three families”.

“I don’t know what PM Modi has said in Srinagar but I can say with authority that he (PM) must have talked about three families...He should have mentioned about how five years of J&K got ruined, the emergence of terrorism in Jammu region and about fear among the people. But how can he ignore how people in south Kashmir voted for National Conference on Wednesday,” Omar told reporters on sidelines of a rally in Budgam when asked about Modi’s speech.

Congress spokesman Sheikh Amir said that PM Modi has been saying talking political families for the last five years. “Such is the situation here that the BJP has left 28 seats uncontested in Kashmir. If they are sure about development and other things then why are they (BJP) running away from elections. This time also not a single BJP candidate will win from Kashmir as people are angry on their policies.”