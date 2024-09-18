Upbeat NC looks to breach PDP’s south Kashmir fortress

As south Kashmir’s four districts locked in their mandate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) awaits with bated breath. The party, which had won 11 of the belt’s 16 assembly seats, in the last assembly elections faces a stiff challenge in the stronghold, with the National Conference (NC) looking to make inroads. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (C) arrives to cast her ballot at a polling station during the first phase of assembly elections in Bijbehara on September 18, 2024. Indian-administered Kashmir voted on September 18 in the first local elections since the cancellation of its special semi-autonomous status sparked fury in the troubled Himalayan territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan. (AFP)

The PDP drew its strength from south Kashmir, the four districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag. In 2014, the party led with 11 seats followed by the NC and Congress’ two each and CPI(M)’s one.

PDP leaders and supporters concede that their fight is with the NC this time around. “The contest is close on many seats as the NC candidates are also putting up a strong competition. Even in my constituency, I have a direct contest with the NC pick,” PDP’s Pulwama candidate Waheer-ur-Rahman Parra said, while coming out from the polling booth.

PDP had in 2014 swept Pulwama. “It won’t be easy for PDP this time to win all seats,” Abdul Hameed, who voted in Verinag said, adding that for the first time, he feels that the PDP is on a sticky wicket.

The Shopian assembly segment which the PDP won last time has seen voter annoyance with the party. “We voted for a PDP candidate from Shopian in 2014 but after getting elected, the candidate did not visit his constituency and shifted his base to Srinagar. In this election, the PDP has given a ticket to a young candidate who is still not known to many people in the constituency,” said Shabir Ahmad who came out after casting his vote at a polling station set up at the district’s degree college.

Even in Bijbehara, the hometown of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija is facing a tough challenge from the NC candidate. The PDP has never lost the constituency since 1996.

“The competition, which in the previous polls looked one-sided, is too close to call this time. Here, it’s a direct fight between the NC and the PDP and any of the two candidates can win. If Iltija fails to secure, it’s going to be a big embarrassment for the PDP,” said Abdul Rashid Dar, who voted at the Seer village. He, however, said the PDP still has clout, adding, “Many leaders left the PDP but most of the leaders in south Kashmir remained loyal to the party. So PDP can even surprise despite the resurgence of the National Conference.”

The Lok Sabha polls held in May also portray the revival of NC in south Kashmir, the data shows NC leading in 11 seats out of 16 in south Kashmir.

Even in Anantnag East and West, the traditional support base of the PDP, many voters said they voted for coalition candidates and others.

“This election is very important for all political parties but mostly for the NC and the PDP, who are fighting to get maximum seats. On most of the seats, it’s NC versus PDP though but other candidates are also putting up a tough fight on a couple of seats. Here, the voters of the NC, the PDP and even Jamaat came in good numbers to vote for their candidates,” said Abdul Samad Wani, an elderly resident who was heading towards a polling station in Anantnag town.