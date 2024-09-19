Jammu & Kashmir sees 61% voter turnout in Phase 1 of polls; highest in Kishtwar

A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts. Voters show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)

According to Election Commission data, the voting percentage was 61.13 per cent till 11.30 pm. .

Voting started across 24 seats at 7 am today, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. The voting was peaceful.

"Building on the successful foundation of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peaceful and enthusiastic voting marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," EC said in a release.

"Voters from all sections of society responded to the 'call of democracy' wholeheartedly, reaffirming the confidence expressed by CEC Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of assembly elections that the people of J-K will give a befitting reply to the nefarious forces attempting to disrupt the electoral process," it added.

The poll panel said that the long queues of voters at the polling stations showcased to the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J-K in the democratic exercise.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent

The Pulwama district recorded the lowest at 46.65 per cent.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed happiness over a good voter turnout in the first phase.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, "Congratulations J-K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free and fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy and people's faith in democratic values. I must congratulate all my sisters & first-time voters for participating in large numbers to celebrate the festival of democracy. Heartfelt gratitude to outstanding security forces, JKP & Election Officials. Approx 59% polling in the first phase shows 'Jamhooriyat' (democracy) is flourishing in J-K."

"Long queues of voters in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag demolished the motivated propaganda of the adversaries. People have also rebuffed the agenda of divisive elements and reaffirmed their faith in democracy," LG Manoj Sinha added.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. National Congress and Congress have allied, though they are also in friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, getting interim bail from a Delhi court has added another dimension to the election with his Awami Ittehad Party contesting the polls.

Rashid contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla seat. The National Conference and PDP leaders have taken digs at the BJP following Rashid's release from jail on bail.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.