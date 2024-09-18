‘Jamhooriyat…': LG invokes ex-PM Vajpayee as J&K sees record turnout in phase one of polls

The record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir proves ‘Jamhooriyat’ (democracy) is ‘flourishing’ in the Union territory, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said after the conclusion of the first leg of polling on Wednesday. The second and third phases of voting in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

“Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchised in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values,” the LG's office posted on X.

Further, the lieutenant governor congratulated ‘all my sisters’ and first-time voters for their ‘large participation.’

“Heartfelt gratitude to outstanding security forces, JKP & Election Officials. Approx 59% polling in first phase shows Jamhooriyat is flourishing in J&K,” he added, invoking the iconic slogan given by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 'long queues of voters,' Sinha remarked, ‘demolished the motivated propaganda of the adversaries.’ He also lauded the electorate for ‘rebuffing’ the ‘agenda' of 'divisive elements’ and ‘reaffirming’ faith in democracy.

As per Election Commission's data, a provisional turnout of 58.85% (till 7pm) was recorded in the first leg. The final numbers will be higher as final reports are being received from the remote pockets and postal ballots, PTI quoted PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, as saying.

The region is holding its first assembly polls since November-December 2014. These is also the first such exercise here since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 that gave the Valley its ‘special status’. Then, two months later, the then state became a Union territory.

Meanwhile, after Wednesday, there are two more phases of polling: September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is on October 8.